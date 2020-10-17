Share:

ISLAMABAD -: Police on Saturday arrested 7 outlaws including two drug pushers supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered heroin, hashish and weapons from their possession, informed a police spokesman on Saturday. He said that following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, he said that crackdown is underway against drug pushers in Islamabad and both officials are reviewing the performance of heads of police stations on daily basis. Owing the efforts, a team headed by SP (Saddar) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk including DSP Margalla Circle Abid Ikram, SHO Karachi Company police station Sub-Inspector Saleem Raza, and Sub-Inspectors Muhammad Afzal and Muhammad Khan nabbed two drug pushers. They were identified as Awais, Majid Ali and police recovered 1.125 kilogram heroin and 170 gram hashish from their possession. During the interrogation, they confessed their involvement in supplying drugs at various educational institutions, while further investigation is underway from them. Police team also arrested accused Khurram Shahzad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Meanwhile, DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Tarnol police station Sub-Inspector Alamgeer Khan and Sub-Inspector Aabir Abbas along with others officials nabbed a drug peddler namely Raees Mehmood and recovered 2.735 kilogram hashish from him. Koral police arrested accused Waheed Iqbal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shalimar police arrested accused Tanzeel and recovered fake document of car from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested an Afghan national Kareem residing illegally in country. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance against drug pushers. He said that strict action should be ensured against drug mafia as they put the future of youth at stake.

Similarly, Islamabad Police have arrested two outlaws including a member of bike lifter’s gang and recovered stolen motorbike and cash from their possession, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminal elements and following his orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Ud-Din Syed has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

SP (Saddar Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted special team under the supervision of DSP Abid Ikram SHOs Karachi Company and Margalla police stations Sub-

Inspector Saleem Raza, SHO Margalla Police Station Sub-Inspector Ashiq Muhammad, and ASIs Sohail Ashraf, Zameer-Ul-Hassan along with other officials. This team successfully nabbed two accused including a member of a well-organised bike lifter’s gang, identified as

Rizwan and thief Usman Rehman, while police also recovered stolen motorbike and stole cash from their possession.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. DIG (Operations) Waqar ud din Syed has appreciated the performance of police team.