As the country witnesses surge in the COVID-19 cases again, President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday advised the countrymen to strictly adhere to the precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand wash.

In a video message, the president said the country had contained the virus to a great extent but it was not eliminated in to which necessitated constant observance of the anti-COVID standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said the country had recorded 6,825 as the highest COVID-19 cases on June 14 which were dropped to 185 on August 31. Now again, the figure has crossed 700 mark, he added.

He said the government had faced the COVID-19 challenge through smart lockdown and simultaneously ensured the business activity to save people from unemployment.

The president said that after a bit decline, the disease had resurfaced in America, France, Spain, England and other European countries.

He said Pakistan had tackled the coronavirus effectively after the people adhered to the precautions by wearing masks in mosques and markets besides frequently washing hands and observing social distancing.

He said in order to avert its resurgence, the people were required to keep observing the precautions for few more months to purge the country of the disease.

He said by pursuing the prudent vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the people were kept from losing their jobs and the poor ones were assisted through Ehsaas Program.

He advised the people not to ignore the anti-COVID precautions of wearing masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing. He also called for avoiding gatherings at weddings halls and hugging to prevent the spread of the disease.