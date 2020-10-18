Share:

MULTAN - Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik directed price control magistrates to take stern action against mafia involved in artificial inflation.

The implementation on government’s orders to control inflation has been started as Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar has assigned the price control responsibility in Multan to provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik. The meeting led by provincial minister for energy Dr Akhtar Malik was held on Saturday in which parliamentarians and officials participated.

Dr Akhtar Malik expressed annoyance over inflation and added that government’s image was affecting due to inflation.

He said that there would be given no permission to anyone for artificial inflation by doing hoarding and also ordered crackdown against illegal profiteers. Dr Akhtar Malik said that he would personally monitor the rates into the markets two days in a week.

He further informed that 29 lac ton wheat had been imported while government was also importing three lac ton sugar.

He also gave target for availability of commodities on fixed prices within two days.

Dr Akhtar expressed dissatisfaction over encroachment in front of fruits & vegetable market and directed the metropolitan corporation and market committee officials to launch operation against encroachment.

He also ordered action against those involved in spreading environmental pollution.

Mahindar Pall Singh condemns PML-N leadership statements to defame country’s image

Provincial parliamentary secretary on human rights Mahindar Pall Singh strongly condemned recent statements of PML-N leadership and termed it a bid to defame country’s institutions.

Mahindar Pall while talking to media said that the country under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan earned huge respect at international level. Country’s foreign policy also remained successful during the ongoing regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He said the recent statements of PML-N leadership were aimed to defame country at international level. He posed question to whom agenda PML-N leadership was working. When PML-N was in power, it conveyed huge loss to country. Similarly, as opposition, it was also damaging country’s image at global level, stated Mahindar Pall.

Mahindar Pall appealed masses to reject PML-N leadership’s agenda as it was against the interest of our country.