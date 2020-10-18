Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Prime Minister is looting people’s money for his publicity. He said, the federation would not be allowed to occupy the islands of Sindh.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PDM would fight the case of 22 crore people on the streets. On Sunday, October 18, the conscious people of Karachi will decide that they cannot live with this government.

Murtaza Wahab expressed these views in a tree planting campaign in Clifton Park on Saturday. He started the tree planting campaign in Clifton Park by planting trees. He planted various plants in Clifton Park along with Secretary Environment Aslam Ghauri, DG CEPA Naeem Mughal. Officials of Environment Department and other representatives also participated.

“In the past, the garden was under the control of KMC and it had given us control of the park. DG Cepa is with me. Each of his officers will adopt a plant. Plantation process has been started. The Sindh government is of the view that there should be more plantation. Sindh and Pakistan should be green. We will start planting trees wherever possible in Sindh. The biggest plant of democracy is going to be planted. Two hundred different types of plants have been planted today,” he added.

The Sindh government spokesman said that the conscious people of Karachi would decide on Sunday that they could not stay with this government. When PPP said Sindh wanted to be SOPs, they used to make fun of us. People will fight. The rights of the people were sued yesterday and the rights of the people were being sued today. The people were going through the mill of inflation and the federal government did not care. The people were trapped in a whirlpool of hunger, misery and unemployment. The present government had no cure for the sufferings of the people.

He said, “This government announced five million houses and crores of jobs but made the people unemployed. It was the decision of the people to pick up the containers and throw them away. The government is spending money on self-aggrandisement and publicity. He has to fix it. He should pay attention to his department. What has happened to the railways in the last two years. Zardari will never panic in the past nor will he panic in the future.”

Murtaza Wahab said that PPP had always fought and would fight for the cause of the people. There was hope for this nation. The federation tried to occupy the islands of Sindh. The people of Sindh were protesting.

The Sindh government has talked about it. The federation should withdraw the ordinance. This is contrary to Article 172. It is not the job of the Governor. Article 39 guarantees the protection of the boundaries of the province. The Senate and members of the National Assembly have spoken on this. We will not allow import.