Share:

ISLAMABAD- The enforcement department of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has demolished gates of four illegal housing societies besides sealing their site officers during an operation at Chakri Road on Saturday, according to a spokesman of civic body.

The four illegal housing societies were identified as Abdullah City, Al-Haram City, Rawal Enclave and Mivida Housing Society, he said. According to him, the enforcement department of RDA, following the directions of Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, has launched an operation against four illegal housing societies located at Chakri Road. He said MP&TE Directorate has demolished main gates and sealed site offices of four illegal housing schemes. Deputy Director Planning RDA Muhammad Ijaz said under section Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, notices have been issued to the owners of above mentioned four illegal housing schemes. MP&TE Directorate RDA’s staff including Deputy Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of the police from concerned police station carried out operation against above mentioned four illegal housing schemes. The owners of these properties were running illegal housing schemes’ site offices in violation of Punjab Private Housing Schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. Chairman RDA advises general public that in their own interest they should not make any investment in any illegal / unauthorised Housing Scheme declared illegal by RDA. It could be checked on RDA website rda.gop.pk. Otherwise, they themselves will be responsible for their losses. RDA also requested Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) and PTCL not to extend services to illegal housing schemes as their status is unapproved / illegal.