LAHORE - The main and subsidiary finals of the Rijas Eiffel Heights Polo Cup 2020 will be played today (Sunday) here at the Jinnah Polo & Country Club (JP&CC). In the main final, Diamond Paints will take on Rijas Property Development while FG Polo team will vie against Newage Cables in the subsidairy final. Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Anjum Nisar will grace the finals as chief guest. Other notable guests to be present on the occasion will be LCCI President Tariq Misbah, former Test cricketers Inzamam ul Haq, Mushtaq Ahmad and others.