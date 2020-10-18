Share:

LAHORE-A three-wicket haul and 41 runs from Sindh’s captain Saim Ayub guided his side to a five-wicket win over Southern Punjab in the third-round of the National U19 One-Day Tournament, while Northern and Central Punjab registered victories over Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa respectively.

At Country Club in Muridke, after being put to bat, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 107 in 37.1 overs. Aun Shehzad (46) and Mehboob Ahmad (23) were the only batsmen to enter into double figures for Southern Punjab. For Sindh, Adeel bagged three wickets for 22 runs while Saim and Zeeshan Zameer took three wickets apiece. In reply, Sindh chased down the target in 15 overs for the loss of five wickets. Saim’s 30-ball 41 included eight fours and a six. Kashif Ali scored a quickfire unbeaten 28. For his all-round performance, Saim was named player of the match. For Southern Punjab, Faisal Akram and Mehboob Ahmad picked two wickets each.

At Gaddafi Stadium, Northern cruised to a nine-wicket win over Balochistan. Balochistan, after being asked to bat, were bowled out for 92 in 25 overs. Faiz Ullah, who batted at nine, was the top-scorer in the innings with 17 from 24 balls. For Northern, Adil Naz, later named player of the match, and Faizan Saleem picked three wickets apiece, while Mubasir Khan and Zaman Khan grabbed two wickets each. In reply, Northern chased down the target in 15.5 overs courtesy a 44-run opening stand between Hassan Abid Kiyani (30 from 24 balls, five fours) and Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa, who made 23 not out from 34 balls, hitting two fours.

In the third match of the day, Central Punjab held their nerves to clinch a three-run win over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at LCCA Ground. Central Punjab were dismissed for 177 in the 47th over after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa captain Abbas Ali elected to field. M Huraira top-scored with an 87-ball 72 while Ali Hasan scored 21. For KP, left-arm spinner Haris Khan took four wickets for 23 while Maaz Sadaqat and Usman Shah took two wickets each. In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 174 in 39 overs. For Central Punjab, Hunain Shah and Arham Nawab picked three wickets apiece. Hunain was named player of the match.

SCORES IN BRIEF

SINDH U19 110-5, 15 overs (Saim Ayub 41, Kashif Ali 28 not out; Mehboob Ahmed 2-23, Faisal Akram 2-28) beat SOUTHERN PUNJAB U19 107 all out, 37.1 overs (Aun Shehzad 46, Mehboob Ahmed 23; Saim Ayub 3-11, Adeel Meo 3-22, Zeeshan Zameer 3-23) by 5 wickets.

NORTHERN U19 93-1, 15.5 overs (Hassan Abid Kiyani 30, Mohammad Raza-ul-Mustafa 23 not out) beat BALOCHISTAN U19 92 all out, 25 overs (Faiz Ullah 17; Adil Naz 3-21, Faizan Saleem 3-30, Mubasir Khan 2-4, Zaman Khan 2-19) by 9 wickets.

CENTRAL PUNJAB U19 177 all out, 46.2 overs (Mohammad Huraira 72, Ali Hasan 21; Haris Khan 4-23, Maaz Sadaqat 2-30, Usman Shah 2-33) beat KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA U19 174 all out, 39 overs (Ahmed Khan 39, Mohammad Farooq 31, Nasir Faraz 27; Hunain Shah 3-33, Arham Nawab 3-34) by 3 runs.