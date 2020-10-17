Share:

ISLAMABAD - A seminar titled “Prevention of Sexual Violence” attended by a large number of women, girls and teenagers on Saturday covered the topics including identifying situation, child protection, legal avenues, domestic violence, sexual harassment and assault, rape prevention and third party intervention. Similarly, mock exercises and drills were done on the occasion to teach women and young girls as to how they could save themselves from sexual assaults. The speakers, while addressing the participants, said sexual violence is a major public health and social problem in Pakistan and worldwide. Unfortunately, little is known about the effectiveness of sexual assault preventive interventions in deterring future sexual violence, they said. “Our purpose is to teach the girls and women how to tackle any untoward situation such as sexual assault, harassment and other violence,” they said.

They added the government and other law enforcement agencies are also striving hard to provide protection to females and children by taking action against those involved in sexual abuse cases.