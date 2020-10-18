Share:

KARACHI - Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over condition of roads and foothpaths and directed that foothpaths should also be renovated besides construction of the roads under development schemes. “Contractors would not be paid the entire amount until completion of whole work. Concerned engineers should update the department with pictures and date. Work on pending schemes should be expedited and completed at the earliest,” the Administrator passed these remarks while presiding over a meeting of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s Engineering Department Engineering Department here. Director General Technical Services Iqtidar Ahmed, Senior Director Coordination Masood Alam, all chief engineers and other officials were also present on the occasion. The ongoing schemes were reviewed and chief engineers briefed the participants about pace in their respective jurisdiction. The Administrator said that he would visit the site himself to check standard and material being used in construction of roads. Issuing policy guidelines for road schemes, he said that besides construction of raods, foothpaths’ renovation, installation of street lights, main hole covers, sign board inscribed with area name should also be done. “12-feet long sign board should be installed at entry and exit points of each road,” he added. Shallwani said that debris should be lifted right after completion of the works so that the people don’t face hardships. He directed the chief engineers to complete the works at the earliest. “Sindh government would be requested to release amount for timely completion of the works,” the Administrator said. He also passed directives for maintenance of fly overs and said that expansion joints, bridge fancing and installation of street lights should be done at Teen Hatti and Sohrab Goth bridge.

Shallwani also expressed displeasure over complaints recieved from district West and diretced road should be constructed at Shahrah-e-Orangi and Shahrah-e-Qazzafi.

The Administrator also expressed concerns over deplorable condition of Zaib un Nisa street from Preedy to Awari and said that it was one of the very important roads of the city as many markets and bussiness centre were situated here. “Many locals and foreigners visit Zaib un Nisa street on daily basis. The road should be reconstructed, beautificaton and installation of street lights be also done at the earliest,” he directed.

He also took notice of oversized sign boards and directed only standard sized sign boards would be allowed across Karachi.