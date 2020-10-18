Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only busy in holding shows which has no direction and no plan.
In a tweet on Sunday, he said they share identical stance and ideologies besides personal damages.
The Minister said the opposition has no concern with people and they should now ask Maulana to address the crowd first as empty chairs will create ridiculous situation.
پی ڈی ایم صرف شو کر رہی ہے جس میں پاور نہیں۔انکی نہ کوئی سمت ہے نہ کوئی پلان اور نہ ہی انکے نظریات اور موقف ایک ہیں۔ان کے پاس صرف ذاتی دکھ ہیں، عوام کیلئے کچھ نہیں۔اس مرتبہ مولانا سے پہلے تقریر کرا لیں،خالی کرسیوں سے تقریر کرانا ان کا مذاق اڑانا ہے۔— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) October 18, 2020