Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says opposition alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only busy in holding shows which has no direction and no plan.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said they share identical stance and ideologies besides personal damages.

The Minister said the opposition has no concern with people and they should now ask Maulana to address the crowd first as empty chairs will create ridiculous situation.

