Karachi-In a tragic incident, at least six labourers died after falling into the chemical tank of a factory in Karachi’s SITE area on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the bodies of the labourers have been recovered. The industrial unit is located near Naurus Chowrangi in the SITE area.

The labourers were cleaning the chemical tank when they fell into it and died. On getting information, rescue teams reached the scene and retrieved the bodies. They were shifted to a nearby medical facility for an autopsy.