KARACHI - In a tragic incident, at least six labourers died after falling into the chemical tank of a factory in Karachi’s SITE area on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the bodies of the labourers have been recovered. The industrial unit is located near Naurus Chowrangi in the SITE area. The labourers were cleaning the chemical tank when they fell into it and died. On getting information, rescue teams reached the scene and retrieved the bodies. They were shifted to a nearby medical facility for an autopsy.

Earlier, in February, five people were killed and nine others were severely wounded as the boiler of a factory, situated in Kasur district, exploded. The incident took place in the area of Phool Nagar. The boiler explosion claimed lives of five labourers and injured nine others.

Renowned ENT surgeon dies of coronavirus in Karachi

A renowned ENT specialist in Karachi died of coronavirus on Saturday. Dr Usman was the first doctor at Jinnah Hospital who died due to virus.

ENT surgeon Prof Dr Usman has been suffering from Covid-19 for the last many days. He was under treatment at Aga Khan Hospital but could not recover and died. Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar has said, there are “unmistakable signs of the rise of corona” in the country and the government may have to take “restrictive actions” to curb the spread, which will have negative effects on the livelihoods of the people.

In a series of tweets, Asad Umar said the national positivity of COVID-19 cases was 2.37% on Wednesday, which is the highest in more than 50 days.

The minister, who also oversees Pakistan’s response to the pandemic, said 11 virus deaths on average has been reported during the first four days of this week, the highest since August 10.

These are the “unmistakable signs of the rise of corona” in Pakistan, he said.