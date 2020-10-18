Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi on Saturday said that allegations against Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and DG ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed showed that the spirit of Indian Prime Minister Modi has entered into the body of Nawaz Sharif.

While addressing a function on the completion of 16 years of Punjab Emergency Services here on Saturday, he said that former PM Nawaz Sharif should remember that democracy being seen today was because of efforts of General Bajwa and all institutions. He said that such allegations when country was facing serious internal and external challenges were uncalled for. He said that strong institutions were guarantors of democracy. On this occasion, DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer and other officials were also present.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that whatever institutions he had established during his tenure had been strengthened through legislation to save them from any harm from the succeeding governments. "My link with Rescue Service and rescuers is from the heart and not politics", he said.

"Sixteen years ago on this day, I had faced such an emergency that I felt helplessness. I thought about making such a service in Pakistan which should serve humanity over and above politics. The seed of humanitarian service which I had sown in October 2004 has developed into a strong tree from whose shades not only Punjab but other provinces are also benefitting," he said.

He said the Punjab Emergency Services was like his family and he was fully aware about challenges. After the success of the service, he said its framework was expanded to all major cities and got the Punjab Emergency Service Act unanimously approved by the Punjab Assembly. All these were the efforts due to which the succeeding government could not abolish this service. Later, Ch Parvez Elahi inspected rescuers’ skills and capabilities and visited different sections and also cut the cake to mark the Foundation Day.