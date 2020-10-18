Share:

HYDERABAD - The Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio has called upon the ulema of all sects to extend their full cooperation and support to police in maintaining peaceful atmosphere on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The ulema have great role in maintaining atmosphere of peace, love, affection and brotherhood so their cooperation and support is essential in averting any untoward incident on the day of celebrations, the SSP said while presiding over a joint meeting of the Police officers and ulema of all sects here at his office on Saturday.

The SSP informed that a foolproof security plan has already been prepared with deployment of Police personnel at the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), installation of CCTV cameras and walk through gates as well as sealing of roads and streets with barbwire connecting at the route of main Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) procession.

He also briefed the security plan with ulema adding that with their support and cooperation, the district Police would successfully be able to keep vigil on the activities of anti-social and anti-state elements as well as upon those who could hatch conspiracies to create differences among the people.

Among ASPs and DSPs, the meeting was attended by large number of leaders religious organizations including Alhaj Gulshan Elahi, Haji Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Ahmed Ali Saeedi, Moulana Muhammad Sharif Naqshbandi, Khalid Hassan Attari, Syed Abdul Ghani Shah, Nusrat Attari, Muhammad Jawad Raza Barkati, Syed Irfan Ali, Chairman Peace Committee Imran Suharwardi, Ghazi Salahuddin and Haji Rehmatullah Saand.