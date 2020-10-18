Share:

ISLAMABAD - Giant creatures from Madagascar and the Mascarene Islands were killed by a deadly combination of human activity and a megadrought, a mineral sample study found. The creatures, including dodos and giant tortoises, survived through millennia of repeated droughts until humans arrived and finally wiped them out. Both islands suffered a ‘megafauna crash’ between 1500 and 500 years ago that saw significant large animal and bird species go extinct at about the same time. Researchers from the University of Innsbruck studied climate data and mineral deposits in Madagascar and the Mascarene Islands dating back 8,000 years.