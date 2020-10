Share:

As school has reopened, many people have found jobs again. Not only school owners or private school teachers, but the lower staff of schools and rickshaw drivers are also thanking God for mercy. For now, just the higher secondary classes have started but in the coming week, secondary classes shall resume as well and after the 30th, the primary sections should also be in session. May God bless our nation and save our children from this deadly virus.

ANTHONY SAHOTRA,

Larkana.