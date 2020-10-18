Share:

KARACHI - Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim has said that Murad Ali Shah and his followers do not see the cases of coronavirus. Nasir Shah and Murtaza Wahab used to say big things about corona and lockdown but now they are silent. Maulana forgot that when he was getting money from America, he used to praise America and yesterday he was challenging America.

He was accompanied by PTI Central Vice President and Parliamentary Leader Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sher Zaman, Sindh Assembly Members Jamal Siddiqui, Shehzad Qureshi, PTI Leaders Mahmood Maulvi, and Subhan Ali Sahil.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi further said that Nawaz Sharif never mentioned Kashmir. The duplicitous politics of Maulana was in front of the people.

Addressing a press conference, PTI Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh said that Ali baba and forty thieves were sitting together yesterday. Our captain was selected and Allah has selected him for Pakistan. The leader of Sindh was a defect, everyone knew, one Rani Phoolan Devi was infected with corruption, the third Maulana who was always rejected. Less than 15,000 people left Central Punjab. In opposition, a Sindh card, a Punjabi card and a religious card were being played.

He added, Imran Khan had only Pakistan card at present. Maryam Nawaz said that Imran Khan was sitting in the shelter home. Imran Khan was the leader of the poor. Bilawal’s grandfather had broken Pakistan in 1971. Such a situation has arisen because of your grandfather. There was treason in the blood of Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif’s speeches were shown on Indian channels. The products of General Jillani and Zia-ul-Haq are attacking the army and judiciary today.

Khurram Sherzaman said that if the Prime Minister gave permission, PTI would also hold a public meeting. A total of 11 political parties held a rally together, led by the Queen of Robbers. These were the parties that had been in power for 50 years. The whole world was terrified of corona. The government had repaid 500 billion rupees in external loans. Tax collection had improved by 17%. Expenditure on the Prime Minister’s House had been reduced. No more Mercedes were bought. The whole nation saw the failure of PDM in Gujranwala. Rs. 100 million had been spent on banners in Karachi. Enemies become friends today just to oppose Imran Khan.