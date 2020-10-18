Share:

ISLAMABAD - After banning Chinese video sharing App in Pakistan, TikTok management yesterday claimed that it continues to engage with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to demonstrate its commitment to comply with local laws and further enhance its content moderation capacity.

In a statement, it said, “the TikTok mission is to inspire creativity and joy, and that's just what we've done in Pakistan. We've built a community whose creativity and passion has brought joy to households across Pakistan and opened vital economic opportunities to incredibly talented creators.”

It added, “This is why we're disappointed that our users and creators in Pakistan are still unable to access TikTok, more than one week after our services were blocked by the PTA.”

It further said, over the past year, they have made concerted efforts to address questions from the government of Pakistan around their content moderation process, including significantly increasing the capacity of local language content moderation team.

It said that after TikTok was blocked in Pakistan, “we continued to engage with the PTA to demonstrate our commitment to comply with local laws and further enhance our content moderation capacity.”

The management explained that though the PTA acknowledged and appreciated these efforts, their services remain blocked in the country and “we have received no communication from PTA.”

TikTok further said, “We continue to hope that our productive dialogue with the PTA can bring assurance of the government's commitment to a stable, enabling environment whereby we can explore investing further in the market, including in the inspiring talent we've seen thrive on TikTok.”

It also said that if the government of Pakistan decides to reopen access to its services in future, they will certainly assess their allocation of resources to this market. It added that it’s unfortunate that Pakistan’s vibrant online community is still unable to showcase their talent and creativity to its hundreds of millions of users worldwide.