MARDAN - Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Peshawar Sardar Ali Khwaja on Saturday said that our first priority was to provide facilities to the traders who were already taxpayers but it was also an indisputable fact that only 40,000 traders in Mardan district were taxpayers.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting of traders at Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) office. President of Women’s Chamber of Commerce Aqila Sumbal, members of the executive committee, presidents and general secretaries of various markets and organizations and representatives of the media also attended the meeting.

On the request of MCCI President Zahir Shah, the Chief Commissioner along with Haroon Masood Commissioner Land, Ajmal Khan Additional Commissioner, Mazhar Irshad Additional Commissioner, and Malang Jan Additional Commissioner Inland Revenue visited Mardan Chamber.

President MCCI Zahir Shah apprised the Chief Commissioner of the problems being faced by Mardan traders. He said that Mardan was the second largest city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a major commercial centre but it was unfortunate that there was no facility for traders as compared to traders of other cities. He said that the traders were the backbone of the country’s economy and the government should help them in taxation.