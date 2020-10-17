Share:

Attock-Transgender persons staged protest in front of Hassanabdal Press club on Saturday to register their protest against Police failure to provide them justice and taking no action against the elements who subjected them to torture, harassment and extortion.

Led by Nadra Khan, President Hazara Transgender Association and member KPK provincial youth parliament, the members of transgender community staged a protest against the police for not ‘filing’ cases against the persons who subject the community members to torture, harassment, extortion and snatching cash and jewellery from them besides bid to abduct them.

The protesters chanted slogans loudly, clapping their hands. The protesters said that they will fight for their rights until the local police delivers and provide justice to them without any further delay.