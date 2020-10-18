Share:

SIALKOT - Police have arrested a college van driver and his assistant for allegedly abducted and raping a girl student a couple of days ago.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi said van driver Dilfaraz and his assistant Imran alias Mani kidnapped a student of a private college and took her towards Daska Road. The driver allegedly raped the girl student in her van while Imran performed the guard duty. The DPO said the police had registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Steps being taken to prevent spread of dengue larvae: ADCR

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Mir Muhammad Nawaz said that hotspots of dengue virus breeding were being eliminated to prevent the spread of virus in the district. He stated this during a meeting while reviewing the departmental performance of the District Vigilance Committee for Dengue Prevention at DC Committee Room. He said that dengue was a community disease and community mobilisation was an essential component to control it.