KARACHI - As many as five more patients of coronavirus died lifting the death toll to 2579 and 239 more cases emerged when 9094 PCR tests were conducted raising the tally to 141,713. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Saturday.

Mr Shah said that five more patients died while struggling against coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2,579 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate. He added that 180 more patients recovered overnight. The number of patients recovered so far had reached to 134,674 that came to 95 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that 9094 samples were tested which diagnosed 239 cases which constituted 2.6 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1528,228 tests had been conducted which detected 141,713 cases all over Sindh that constituted overall 9.3 percent detection rate.

According to the CM, currently 4460 patients were under treatment, of them 4219 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 236 at different hospitals. The condition of 159 patients were stated to be critical, of them 17 have been shifted to ventilator. Murad Ali Shah said that out of 239 new cases, 163 had been detected from Karachi. They included 70 from East, 50 South, 17 Korangi, 13 Central, eight Malir and five West. Hyderabad had six cases, Kambar 4, Khairpur, Matiari and Sukkur three each, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas and Dadu two each, Ghotki, Jamshoro, Larkana, Naushehroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad, SHikarpur, Tando Mohammad Khan one each. The Chief Minister urged people of the province to observe SOPs.