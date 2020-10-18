Share:

KASUR - A youth was shot dead over matrimonial issue in Shamkot-Nu village near Kanganpur. Police said on Saturday that Muhammad Sarwar in his report to Kanganpur police station alleged that Amjad wanted to marry his daughter but his son Shafiq was not willing over it. In a fit of grudge, Amjad etc allegedly shot dead Shafiq (25). The police shifted the body to hospital for postmortem. It was also reported that Shafiq ended his life by shooting himself over domestic issues. However, police are looking into the matter.