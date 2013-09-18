San Diego

BBC

The frontman of US metal band As I Lay Dying is to stand trial after being charged over allegedly hiring someone to kill his wife, a judge has ruled.

Prosecutors have alleged Tim Lambesis handed $1,000 (£650) to an undercover police officer posing as a hitman.

Mr Lambesis, 32, has pleaded not guilty to solicitation for murder.

He has been on $2m (£1.25m) bail since May and wears a GPS tag. These conditions will remain until he appears in court on 22 October. He was also ordered to stay away from his estranged wife, Meggan Lambesis, and their three children.

The singer of the Grammy award-winning band will stand trial in San Diego County superior court in Vista, California, and faces up to nine years in prison if convicted.

At a preliminary hearing in San Diego on Monday, several hours of testimony were heard by witnesses for the prosecution including that of the undercover officer whom Mr Lambesis allegedly paid to kill his wife.