RAWALPINDI: A man was killed and another sustained critical burns after a huge fire broke out in the panel room of a gas-filling station following a blast on Adiala Road here on Sunday.

According to eyewitnesses, a huge blast occurred in the panel room of DIVA CNG located in Kehkashan Colony of Adiala Road at 10:10am. The reason behind the blast was identified as gas leakage.

As a result of the blast, eyewitnesses said, a man named Waqas died on the spot, and was later shifted to DHQ mortuary. The injured, 35-year-old Gulzar Khan, was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

An employee of the mentioned CNG station told The Nation that both the victims were working at the station as machine operators. Ishtiaq said Waqas had entered the panel room in the basement to fix gas leakage.

"As he entered the basement a huge explosion took place, charring Waqas severely, killing him on the spot." said Ishtiaq. He added that Gulzar rushed towards the panel room after hearing the sound of the explosion.

As Gulzar entered the room, Ishtiaq said, a fire ball injured him critically. He added that a heavy contingent of police cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

Chaudhry Farooq, a local resident, said that he immediately dialled emergency numbers after the explosion rocked the area.

"I immediately dialled emergency numbers as I thought some kind of blast took place near my house," said Farooq.

Many other local residents have called on the government to relocate all the CNG stations from the residential areas as they pose danger to lives and properties of the locals.