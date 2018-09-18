Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party on Monday stressed the government to form a parliamentary committee on the rigging allegations regarding the July general elections.

After meeting party chief Bialwal Bhutto Zardari here, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said that “PPP would want a parliamentary committee on investigation of rigging in elections where the opposition has equal representation as well as the chairman from the opposition.” Former Prime Minister Raja Parvez Ashraf and Naveed Qamar also attended the meeting.

Earlier, Bilawal announced that his party rejected the election results and criticised failure of Election Commission of Pakistan to hold fair and transparent elections. He, however, said that PPP would play its role as an opposition in the Parliament, setting an example for others on how ‘opposition is done.’