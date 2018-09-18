Share:

KARACHI - Cutting short the allocation of new development schemes by Rs24 billion, the Sindh chief minister on Monday presented 24 new schemes in the budget.

It is pertinent to mention here that the previous government of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) only authenticated budget of three months and also excluded all new schemes from Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) citing that it was the prerogative of the new government to initiate new projects and authenticate the remaining fiscal budget.

Under the head of Public Sector Development Programme (New Schemes), the schemes were announced in 13 provincial government departments. The chief minister during his budget speech said that they had made a cut of Rs24 billion in the new schemes which were earlier estimated at Rs50 billion due to shortfall in federal transfers.

In education sector, two school education schemes were launched with an amount of Rs1200 million. The Sindh Secondary Education Improvement Project which is co-sponsored by the Asian Development Bank was allocated Rs50 million for 2018-19 out of Rs900 million total cost.

Youth Education Employment and Empowerment Project which has an equal share of both UNDP and the provincial government of Rs300 million is allocated an amount of Rs100 million for this year.

In energy department, a solar energy project with assistance of the World Bank and share of Rs537.690 million from Sindh government was launched and an allocation of Rs105 million was also made in the current fiscal year.

A medical college and teaching hospital named after Makdoom Muhammad Zaman Talib-ul-Maula at Hala was approved under health department with an estimated cost of Rs4000 millions. One fourth of the allocation was also made by the provincial government for this year.

Three new schemes were launched in SITE areas under industries and commerce department. They included Rs450 million combined effluent treatment (CET) plant at SITE Hyderabad, Rs 325 million combined effluent treatment plant at SITE Sukkur and Rs90.986 million CET plant at SITE Kotri.

Rs5000 million was also allocated for new lining of canals in the province and the entire amount earmarked for this fiscal year. Two cattle colony projects including establishing a new one in Shikarpur at Rs708.898 million and rehabilitation of other cattle colony at Sukkur with a cost of Rs200 million.

Five projects worth Rs20608 million were initiated under local government head including the key project of augmentation of existing bulk water supply system linked with K-IV phase-I in Karachi with an estimated cost of Rs18616 million.

A project to construct a feeding canal to Mancher Lake aimed at eradicating contamination was also included in PSDP under matching allocation head with an estimated cost of Rs 7266.775 million.

The phase II of People’s Poverty Reduction Programme (PPRP) was also initiated with a cost of Rs4000 million under planning and development department head.

The government also included two water supply schemes and a drainage scheme within estimated cost of Rs12583.663 million along with Rs2000 million electrification of off grid areas through solar technology which included school and villages projects.

The provincial government had included a newly Bus Rapid Transport System project named BRT Red Line Karachi with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank. The bank would lend a loan worth Rs54846.71 million and the Sindh government would have a share of Rs10742.950 million.

A JICA assisted programme for female home based workers was also initiated with an estimated cost of Rs500 million and Rs100 million share from Sindh government. Rs8442 million for construction of Sindh Coastal Highway was also included in the annual PSDP.