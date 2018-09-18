Share:

SIALKOT -

The celebrations of the 683rd annual Urs of religious saint Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) entered the second day at here on Monday.

Thousands of devotees from across the country are participating in the Urs. The congregations of Qiraat, Naat, and Sammaa were also held. Imam Aliul Haq spread the light of Islam in Sialkot region by motivating hundreds of non-believers through his teachings.

He attracted hundreds of thousands of the non-believers to Islam before the creation of Pakistan. While addressing the devotees, MNAs Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah, Ch Armughan Subhani and religious scholars paid rich tributes to Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) for his unmatched and meritorious services for Islam. They urged the people to follow the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Aliul Haq (RA) for the glory of Islam.

Girl killed for 'honour'

OKARA - It has been transpired now that the girl, whose death was portrayed as a suicide, was actually killed by her father and brothers for honour.

The other day, it was reported here that Najma Bibi of village 53/3R had shot herself dead over a domestic issue. The Cantt police registered a case and started investigation. It transpired that some time ago, Najma Bibi was abducted but later brought back by Panchayat. She was married to Mazhar s/o Ashraf of village 23/GD.

But she was divorced after just seven or eight months. Her father Muhammad Shaban, and brothers including Umar Daraz, Ghulam Mustafa, and Ali Nawaz murdered her in the name of honour. The Cantt police registered a case against them.

pilferers booked

As many as 60 people were booked for pilfering canal water on Monday. On locals' complaints, the Gogera SDO (canals) visited Jaboka with his staff and caught canal water pilferage. The police, on the complaint of the SDO, traced out 54 canal water pilferers.

including Zahoor, Allah Ditta, Amir, and Noor M and booked them.

Likewise in Fazilwala village, six persons including Arshad Baig and Asif Altaf pilfered canal water and irrigated their lands. Cases were registered against them by the police.