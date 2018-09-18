Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - The Punjab government has posted an inexperienced officer of BPS-17 as deputy director (development) in place of a well experienced officer of BPS-18 who has been shifted to Bahawalnagar city without any complaint or reason.

Deputy Director (Director) Sohail Rauf has been transferred from DG Khan to Bahawalnagar on the order of Secretary to Govt of Punjab Planning & Development (P&D) Department vide order No. SOE-I(P&D)4-44/2006 Dated 13-09-208. Waseem Akhtar, the assistant director planning who was working in the commissioner office has been posted as Deputy Director (Development) DG Khan.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Akbar Bhatti has written a letter to The Commissioner DG Khan on 17th September 2018 for request of cancellation of transfer of Sohail Rauf.

In his letter, the DC has stated that "District DG Khan is the native town of Chief Minister Punjab and directly focused in implementation of development matters.

Mr Sohail Rauf is an experienced officer and is well aware about the under development areas as well as schemes underway.

He is very helping hand for District Administration in resolving of issues relating to the development in entire District DG Khan.

Besides his substitute being junior officer & Assistant Director in BPS-17 cannot cope with the requirement and his posting will badly affect the pace of progress and further assignments in front line District being divisional headquarters.

The post of Deputy Director (Development) is of very important nature and assignments attached with this post require an experienced senior officer.

It is therefore, requested that Secretary Govt of Punjab P&D Department Lahore may kindly be moved for cancellation of the transfer of Mr Sohail Rauf."