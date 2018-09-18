Share:

LAHORE - Director General Nursing Punjab Kauser Parveen has said that applications for admission to 43 Nursing Schools would be received online.

Visiting facilitation counters in different institutions on Monday, she said that FSc pass students would be preferred for admission for three years course. Kauser Parveen said instructors would provide complete guidance to the applicants at centres set up at all institutions. She made it clear that no admission form would be received by hand and every applicant would have to follow the set procedure. She said that students admitted in different institutions would be provided stipend and hostel facilities. After completion of training, students were eligible for BPS-16 jobs at hospitals as per the government policy, she said.

She urged eligible girls to come forward and avail the opportunity of winning bread and butter for their families while serving the ailing humanity.

Principal Post Graduate College of Nursing Kauser Sardar, Chief Nursing Superintendent Services Hospital Samina Yasmeen, Nusing Superintendent Lahore General Hospital Razia Bano, Samreena Ghafoor, Shehnaz Dar, Shamshad Niazi and Ismaa Taaj were accompanying DG Nursing. –Staff Reporter