Share:

Rawalpindi-Scores of employees of New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) staged a protest demonstration against the management for sacking the employees from service here on Monday.

The protestors chanted slogans against management of NIIAP and demanded Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to take notice of the injustice being done on part of the airport management.

According to details, a large number of employees of NIIAP gathered outside the main gate and demonstrated against the management for firing the employees from their jobs. They blocked the road for traffic going or coming out of the airport causing immense trouble for passengers.

Talking to media, the protestors said that the management is firing those employees who have been serving here for the last 10 years. They said the new project director is involved in sacking employees without any reason. They said the management is recruiting their own people in different departments at the airport. A protestor said that the management had fired almost 59 senior employees two months ago on which the employees staged a protest demonstration compelling the management to reinstate 25 employees. Another employee said the project director sacked more than 100 gardeners and security guards and has recruited new employees of his own choice. The protestors demanded PM Imran Khan and Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to take notice of the situation and to provide them with justice.