Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)/KAMALIA - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has vehemently condemned the cowardly act of Indian troops who dragged the body of a slain freedom fighter with vehicle in the bleeding valley of Kashmir.

He termed it a shameful act of abusing humanity and blatant violation of International Law. Talking to the media on Monday, the AJK prime minister said that martyrdom of seven freedom fighters was a human tragedy. He called upon the International Community to give attention to the Kashmir mayhem.

"International Community should focus on the bloodshed and must stop Indian forces from target killing of Kashmiris, international human rights organizations should also take notice of all kinds of atrocities," he said.

The prime minister said that at least seven youth had been martyred during the last two days by the Indian forces and properties were also damaged in search operations. He said Indian occupational forces were badly engaged in violations of the human rights.

The prime minister strongly condemned the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in held Kashmir and urged the international community to take immediate notice of the issue. He also demanded the world community play its due role in resolving the issue according to aspirations of Kashmiris and the UN resolutions.

He added the people of the Occupied Kashmir were demanding their fundamental right to self-determination but Indian authorities wanted to deter their peaceful movement by making the use of force. The precarious situation of the Occupied Kashmir should be a matter of concern for the International Community, he said.

He underlined Indian authorities should learn from the history that their crimes against humanity in Jammu and Kashmir would not be forgotten. All the crimes committed against humanity in occupied Kashmir are being documented and sooner or later those responsible for the crimes will be held accountable, he said.

Farooq Haider Khan urged the international community to make necessary steps to establish an international tribunal to prosecute the individuals responsible for the serious violations of the International Humanitarian Law in occupied Kashmir. "The international community needs to play its role and establish an investigation into the grave human rights violations, and the civilian killings since the conflict started in 1947,"he said.

A religious leader said the Kashmiri youth's dead body was brutally desecrated which has enraged the whole Muslim Ummah. Caretaker of Darbar Dholar Shareef Ghulam Mohayud Din while talking to the media lamented that the global powers were completely silent on the horrific acts of Indian forces in Kashmir.

"Indian aggression is becoming a major threat to the region's peace. The silence of the world has encouraged India to carry out the massacre of the Kashmiri people," he stated. He said that the whole Kashmir was burning but it has not dampened the determination of the Kashmiris.

"Hundreds and thousands of Kashmiris are carrying out protests daily but sorrowfully the entire world is silent over the genocide of Kashmiri people. The self-proclaimed renowned institutions of human rights have also adopted double standards and no voice is being raised in favour of Kashmiris," he said.

He asserted that the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom was continued and would greatly make progress in the coming days. India cannot succeed in oppressing the struggle of Kashmiris with weapons and a large number of military in the region, he stated.