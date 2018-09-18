Share:

LAHORE - Aiming to bridge business communities of USA and Pakistan, America-Pakistan (AM-Pak) Business Development Forum has appointed Chairman Public Relations (PR) Standing Committee of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), former education minister & former advisor of Habib Bank Shujat Ali Baig as President of its Pakistan Chapter.

Forum has also appointed Secretary of FPCCI PR Standing Committee Nasser Wajahat as Secretary of AM-Pak Business Development Forum Pakistan Chapter. An acknowledgement letter has also been received in the office of President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour in this regard.

This was shared in the second meeting of FPCCI Standing Committee on Public Relations held under chairmanship of Shujat Ali Baig at the committee room of Federation House, Karachi. Meeting was attended by Syed Nasser Wajahat, committee secretary, Syed Turab Shah, Group Head Daily Ausaf, Ali Pesnani Country Business Development Unit Head Corporate & Retail Banking Group JS Bank, Rashid Nawab Marketing Manager SMS, Kashif, Mujahid Ali Branch Manager Habib Bank, Syed Israr Ahmed CEO Systec, Perwaiz George, Director Public Relation CAA, Waheed Jamal, Editor Daily Khabrain Karachi, Akhtar Shaheen Rind, Editor The Consumers & CEO Medionix PR and Advertising, Dr Asif Ahmed Khan and Urooj Fatima, Branch Manager Silk Islamic Bank.