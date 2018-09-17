Share:

LOS ANGELES: Amber Rose thinks her engagement ring has been stolen. The 34-year-old model has been forced to involve the police after she discovered that the glitzy piece of bling her ex-partner Wiz Khalifa gave her more than six years ago when they were dating is no longer in her wardrobe at her home. According to TMZ, Amber filed a police report last week with the Los Angeles Police Department when she went rummaging through her bedroom storage to find an unrelated item when she realised the ring was no where to be seen.



Amber has claimed the last time she laid eyes on the piece of jewellery - listed as being worth $150,000 - was last month but she's unable to give an accurate date on when it went missing because she always has staff coming in and out.