ATTOCK - Another elderly woman died due the alleged negligence of doctors at Asfandyar DHQ Hospital here, fuelling public concern about the poor state of affairs at public sector hospitals.

Relatives of the deceased woman protested against the doctors who, they said, failed to provide in treatment to the woman brought in critical condition of the hospital. They regretted that deaths, caused by negligence of doctors, has become a routine at the hospital and nonchalant behaviour of doctors has claimed several lives in the past couple of months. Later, MPA Syed Yawar Hussain intervened and pacified the protesting people, asking officials concerned to carry out an inquiry into the incident.

According to the protesting family, condition of the elderly woman (sister of Councillor Muhammad Nawaz) turned critical in the wee hours of Monday and she was shifted to Asfandyar DHQ Hospital by Rescue 1122. They claimed that there were four doctors on duty in the hospital at that time but only a lady doctor attended to the patients. They claimed that the delay in provision of much-needed medical treatment resulted in the death of the woman. The protestors chanted slogans and tried to manhandle the doctors but MPA Syed Yawar Bokhari's intervention averted any scene. He pacified the protesters and asked the concerned officers to hold an inquiry and take action against doctors as per the rules.

The heirs of the woman told newsmen that Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid must visit the DHQ hospital to know the situation. They also demanded the minister to order effective steps to improve provision of health facilities in the public sector hospitals.