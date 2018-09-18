Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Bahawalpur Region organized an awareness workshop on cases of bribery, investigation, inquiry, challan, and other important legal matters at Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday.

ACE Director Imran Raza presided over the event and discussed its purpose and requirements. He said that throughout the province Anti-Corruption Department had organized workshops so that officers participating in the investigation could understand the legal complications and be provided full guidance in dealing with legal matters.

He said that according to the new procedure if a complainant or witness backed down, action would be taken against them under Section 182 according to which he/she would either be imprisoned or fined or both.

He told that for the registration of complaints 17 point guideline had been formulated and in workshops Deputy Prosecutor General Special Court Nadeem Iqbal Khan Khakwani, Deputy Prosecutor Mian Aleem Akhtar, Assistant Public Prosecutor Shahid Fareed Bohar, Senior Advocate Ameer Ajam Malik, Incharge Prosecutor Malik Muhammad Lateef shared their experiences and research.

At this time, Deputy Director Anti-Corruption Imtiaz Rasool Cheema, Muhammad Saleem, Assistant Director Muzzammil Imam, Farooq Ahmad, and Kashif Abdullah were present.