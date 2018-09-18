Share:

MADRID - Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann says he still can't fathom why he was not voted one of the world's top three players by FIFA -- but hopes winning the "more prestigious" Ballon d'Or will make amends. "It's a prize from FIFA and it seems a pity that no World Cup winners were nominated," Griezmann, who helped France to World Cup glory in Russia this summer. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, World Cup finalist Luka Modric of Croatia and Egyptian Mohamed Salah, who enjoyed a stunning campaign with Liverpool last season, were the three players nominated by FIFA for the world ruling body's top prize. Now grouped within the FIFA Best awards, it will be presented on September 24. For Griezmann, FIFA's choice was unwarranted. "We had a really good World Cup campaign, the whole team deserve to be awarded.”