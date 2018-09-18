Share:

BAHAWALPUR:- A banned outfit formed a new network in Afghanistan and nominated Qari Mansoor Muawiyah alias Bhai Abu as a local commander. As per media reports, it is stated in threat alert no 490 issued by the Punjab Govt NCTA that banned Lashkar-e- Jhangvi has set up a new network in Afghanistan while Daulat Ullah Wazir alias Qari Mansoor Muawiyah alias Bhai Abu has been appointed as a local commander. The outfit has sent 7 terrorists for terrorism in Pakistan with focus on targeting religious leaders.–Online