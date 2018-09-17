Share:

LOS ANGELES-Irina Shayk claims being a supermodel 'means nothing' to her. The 32-year-old beauty insists she is ''just a human being'' and admitted her agent wishes she cultivated a more glamorous image.

She told People magazine: ''It means nothing. I'm just a human being.

She told People magazine: ''It means nothing. I'm just a human being.

''I don't wake up in hair and make-up and high heels. I literally love to wear the most comfortable clothes ever and sometimes when my agent sees me, he's like, 'Irina, this is not okay.' And I'm like, 'This is me.' ''

The brunette beauty's self-confidence has grown over the years but she is ''very critical'' of and constantly trying to better herself.

She said: ''I don't wake up and say, 'Oh my god I'm so perfect.' I wake up and say, 'Maybe it's time to go to the gym, I have cellulite.' I'm very critical of myself. ''I feel like once you get too comfortable that's the day you go down. I'm a Capricorn so I love to push myself to do better.

''Through my career and through my travel experience I've learned so much about me, about my body and about life - about being present in life, my self-confidence has grown.''

Working with the Italian lingerie label Intimissimi is one of the things that has improved Irina's self-esteem over the years, and the model stunned at the brand's catwalk show last week in Verona, Italy. Irina loves to work with the brand as she believes it provides high-quality affordable products.

She said: ''The Intimissimi show is really fun because they're my family and they've been doing it for so long - it's a tradition.''

''I love this brand because it has something that every woman can buy. It's affordable. It's great quality.

''And I'm Russian - trust me - I love to save my money. I don't like to spend my money on something that I'm going to trash in a few weeks.''