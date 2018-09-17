Share:

Islamabad-Moawin, a Non-profit organization governed by Board of Directors (BoD), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP). Admiral (R) Mohammad Asif Sandila, former Chief of Naval Staff accompanied by Hamid Khan, a retired Civil Servant, represented Moawin Foundation in the MoU signing ceremony. The MoU was signed by Sajid Baloch DG- Complimentary Initiative (CI), BISP and Hamid Khan, BoD Moawin foundation, witnessed by Omar Hamid Khan Secretary BISP and Admiral (R) Mohammad Asif Sandila, among other BISP Director Generals.

Moawin Foundation is working in the field of poverty reduction and education. The core area, of the organization is to bring about positive changes in Pakistan by improving quality of education in public sector schools and to impart income generating skills to the young population for self-reliance. Moawin specializes in providing, Technical and Vocational Educational Training (TVET), to enable the underprivileged community to be part of mainstream work force in the longer run. As per the MoU, initially Moawin will run a pilot project for training of 500 BISP beneficiaries on the profiling criteria provided by Moawin, leading to expansion towards other program districts. BISP will share data of beneficiaries in the selected districts to Moawin foundation as per Data Sharing Protocol of BISP. The Secretary termed the partnership as “Graduation through collaboration”. Moawin foundation is working with experienced old hands, and I am sure that this joint venture will lead to a new era of public education sector development, he added.

Former Naval Chief, while briefing about the organization said, that the public school teachers are the key to uplift the standard of education in this country. He said apart from students, Moawin foundation, has special focus on capacity building and training of teachers in the public sector schools without interfering the administrative and academic matters. Moreover, on the other hand it is a complete cycle of transforming generations particularly Children (especially girls), for enrolment, retention to employment.

We look forward to work together for the collective national development and public educational capacity building.