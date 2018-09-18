Share:

LAHORE - Underlining the importance of modern training for government functionary, Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani has said that availability of best human resource and merit would have to be ensured for improving performance of the departments.

He was presiding over a meeting to review performance of the Management and Professional Development Department (MPDD) here on Monday. The Chief Secretary visited different sections of the department and asked the under training officers and officials about the usefulness of the training courses. The Chief Secretary said that human resource played a pivotal role in progress of any institution, adding that required results could not be obtained without capacity-building of government employees. He directed the Secretary MPDD to start training courses for low grade employees as pilot project. The Secretary MPDD briefed the meeting that the department had been set up in year 2002 with the objective to hone the professional skills of employees of Punjab Government, adding that so far the department had imparted training to more than 40,000 employees. She mentioned that two sub-campuses of the institution would also be set up in Rawalpindi and Multan. She said that 669 employees are given training by MPDD annually.