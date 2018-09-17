Share:

LOS ANGELES-Chrissy Teigen has fallen down the stairs - one day before the Emmy Awards.

The 32-year-old model has been left with a horrendous bruise on her knee after she took a tumble down a flight of stairs and now she's worried that she won't be able to walk properly in her dress at the prestigious ceremony on September 18. Taking to her Twitter account, the brunette beauty uploaded a video of her swollen knee and said: ''Errr I just fell down the stairs. It's Emmys tomorrow!''

Regardless of the pain she's in, Chrissy can't miss the event as her husband John Legend is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Jesus Christ in 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.'

His nomination comes just a few weeks after he bagged an EGOT - Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony - after winning at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Speaking at his win, he said: ''It's kind of surreal. It's something I never even thought about when I started my career. I probably wanted to win some GRAMMYs and sell a lot of records, and all that started happening pretty quickly, but I never dreamed that I would be here, winning an Emmy, and being in that rare group of people that have won all four of these major [awards].''

The 'Ordinary People' singer was particularly pleased he won at the Emmys because Chrissy - the mother of his kids Luna, two, and Miles, three months - had rearranged her work in order to join him at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theatre.

The 39-year-old star said: ''She was supposed to be taping 'Lip Sync Battle' while we were here, and she convinced her producers to push the second show back so she could come here in between shows and see if we would win this EGOT.

''I was hoping that I would not disappoint her and make her trip a waste of time.

''She was very supportive and I'm glad we made it worth her while.''