LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deputed provincial ministers, advisers and special assistants to monitor security arrangements for Muharram.

They will inspect arrangements for maintenance of law and order in their respective districts from 8 to 10 Muharram and implementation of the security plan.

Issuing directions to cabinet subcommittee on law and order, the chief minister said that provincial ministers should ensure strict monitoring of security plan in their districts and any leniency or negligence in security duties will not be tolerated. He said that maintenance of religious harmony among all schools of thought will be ensured in collaboration with ulema and administration should proactively ensure implementation of the code of conduct. The citizens should remain fully vigilant to fail the nefarious designs of the enemy, he added.

According to notification, ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Mian Aslam Iqbal will monitor security in Lahore. Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has been assigned Sheikhupura, Chaudhry Zaheeruddin Faisalabad and Malik Muhammad Anwar Attock. Similarly, Sibtain Khan will monitor security in Mianwali, Sardar Hussnain Bahadur Dareshak in Rajanpur District and Murad Raas in Okara. Muhammad Hashim Dogar is given Kasur, Sardar Asif Nakai is given Nankana Sahib and Mumtaz Ahmed is given Chiniot. Muhammad Taimur Khan is assigned Jhang, Raja Rashid Hafeez is given Rawalpindi and Hafiz Ammar Yasir is given Chakwal District. Yasir Humayun is given Jhelum, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi is given Sargodha and Khushab and Malik Nauman Ahmed Khan Langrial is given Sahiwal District. Samiullah Chaudhary is given Bahawalpur, Makhdoom Hashim Jawanbakht is deputed in Rahim Yar Khan and Mohsin Leghari is given Dera Ghazi Khan. Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah is given Narowal, Mehr Muhammad Aslam is given Layyah, Khanewal is given to Syed Husain Jehanian Gardezi and Multan is given to Muhammad Akhtar. Hafizabad is given to Muhammad Ajmal, Sialkot is given to Muhammad Akhlaq and Toba Tek Singh is given to Aashfa Riaz. Similarly, Bahawalnagar is given to Shoukat Ali Lalika, Lodhran is given to Zawar Hussain Warraich, Gujranwala and Gujrat are given to Mian Khalid Mehmood and Vehari is assigned to Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan Khichi. Pakpattan is assigned to Ejaz Masih, Muzafargarh is given to Abdul Hayee Dasti, Mandi Bahauddin is given to Faisal Hayat and Amir Muhammad Khan will perform monitoring duty in Bhakkar District.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government is the custodian of every penny of the nation. He said that a culture of austerity and simplicity is being promoted in the province. “The resources saved through simplicity will be spent on public welfare because a nation that is already in debt cannot incur heavy expenses,” he said.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the chief minister said that people will soon notice their country moving fast towards development and prosperity. “A new and prosperous society will be constituted by materializing the dream of change,” he said, adding that composite development as well as provision of basic necessities of life to all people was the priority agenda of the government and a comprehensive strategy had been adopted to implement the 100-day plan. He said that work had been started to introduce holistic reforms in different sectors, including health and education, and benefits of change will be devolved to the grassroots. Now, Pakistan will earn a position of respect and honour in the comity of nations and the green passport will be respected everywhere. He said that survival of the country lies in construction of new dams and the passion with which people are giving donations is praiseworthy. The people will soon realize the positive change in the new Pakistan, the chief minister concluded.

CM TAKES NOTICE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the murder of a student in Bhera, Sargodha and sought a report from the RPO. He has also directed to provide justice to the victim family.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated President Arif Alvi on his maiden address to joint session of the parliament. The chief minister said that President Arif Alvi delivered a thought-provoking speech and presented a logical solution to problems faced by the country. He said that Arif Alvi has the full ability to fulfill the constitutional demands of his post.

President Arif Alvi will come up to the expectations of the nation and he will discharge his constitutional responsibilities in a proper manner, concluded the chief minister.