KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday presented nine-month budget in the provincial assembly for authentication.

The previous government only authenticated a three-month budget on the directives of top PPP leadership citing that it was the prerogative of the new government that would take charge of the affairs after July 25 polls to pass remaining year budget.

The provincial assembly budget session began more than an hour late and after prayers for the departed soul of Kulsoom Nawaz and early recovery of child whose hands were amputated after electrocuted from KE wires, two members of the provincial assembly-Shahana Ashar of the MQM-P and Seema Zia of PTI also took oath of their provincial assembly memberships.

Making a speech at the floor of the house while presenting the nine-month budget for FY 2018-19, the chief minister- who also holds the portfolio of finance ministry - said that total outlay for the budget was Rs 1.14 trillion and the previous elected government authorised funds amounting to Rs 292.6 billion for first quarter of the fiscal year.

He said that out of total revenue expenditure of Rs 773.3, Rs 193.3 billion were authorised along with the authorisation of Rs 6.9 billion from Rs 27.3 billion current capital expenditure. “Rs 63 billion on development side was also authorised,” he informed the house.

He announced a cut of Rs 24 billion in provincial annual development plan citing shortfall in federal transfers. “Provincial ADP for 2018-19 will now stand at Rs228 billion,” he said adding that district ADP was enhanced by Rs 5 billion to Rs 35 billion and Rs 21 billion was also authorised for new schemes.

Giving details of shortfall in federal transfers during the last fiscal year 2017-18, he said the budget receipts of federal transfers was Rs 627.3 billion but was revised to Rs 598.8 billion and they still received Rs 77.4 billion less from revised estimates.

“Federal PSDP was revised from Rs 27.326 billion to 20.385 billion while the foreign project assistance stood at Rs 27.7 billion against Rs 42.7 billion,” he said adding that it was due to these shortfall that the allocation for new schemes dropped from Rs 50 billion to Rs 26 billion.

On the other hand, the chief minister informed of a remarkable increase in tax collection at provincial level from Sindh Revenue Board, making the sales tax on services collection in fiscal year stood by Rs 100.29 billion.

He once again reiterated demand from federal government to handover collection of general sales tax on goods to provinces for better tax collection.

AUSTERITY MEASURES

Announcing austerity measures, the top provincial chief executive said that there would be reduction on purchase of new vehicles except operational vehicles for police force and hospitals. “Purchase of luxury items would be kept under control,” he said.

Announcing major emphasis on completion of ongoing projects, the chief minister said that 100 percent remaining funds were allocated for the 958 ongoing schemes so that they could be completed by 2019.

He said that the government was engaged in developing strategies for key sectors including education, health, agriculture, water resources, energy, transport and communication, clean drinking water and safe disposal of sewage.

“The government has organized Sindh Development Forum where all stakeholders including government, international development partners, academia, INGOs civil society to identify development gaps in these areas,” he said.

LAW AND ORDER

City law and order as top priority, the chief minister said although peace is restored in the province but admitted a rise in street crime incidents during last couple of months. “We are making efforts to eliminate it effectively,” he vowed.

He also expressed commitment to introduce police reforms and said that even in past tenure they started capacity building of police force and other then getting them trained at army centres, 10,000 policemen were recruited on merit.

EDUCATION

Terming provision of quality education as highest priority and responsibility, Shah said that other than increasing education development budget to Rs 211 billion, they also took initiative for rehabilitation and expansion of high priority 4560 schools. “These are high enrolment schools and improvement in infrastructure will increase enrolment of 550,000 students,’ he said.

He further informed that 21 English medium schools and 06 comprehensive high schools would be operational in Sindh districts from next academic year under PPP mode and six more English medium schools would be completed by June 2019.

HEALTH

Speaking on health sector in province, Shah called for focusing on missing facilities in hospitals especially at district and tehsil level and announced a special initiative for treatment of cancer patients. “We will establish Jinnah Institute for Cancer and Research Centre (JIC&RC) where diagnostic and treatment of different types of cancers would be free of cost.

NICVD is providing life saving devices free of cost to poor patients, he said adding that along with an increase of grant to Rs 8.87 billion, three more NICVD centres would be operational soon.

He said that the government is constructing Jinnah OPD and Surgical Complex and it would be completed by first quarter of 2019. He said that the province has a lead in inaugurating the first ever C-ARTS Autism Centre in the country offering comprehensive programs with specialized staff.

Malnutrition issues and provision of clean drinking water and sanitation were also part provincial government plan to overcome the issues. “‘The province has focused on construction of sewerage treatment plants, filtration plants and reverse osmosis plant in order to overcome water shortages,” he said.

The chief minister also announced a 300 MGD desalination plant at sea under PPP mode for producing drinking water. “A detailed feasibility of the project is being conducted and KW&SB would facilitate the plants project.”

THAR COAL PROJECT

Explaining the achievements of Thar Coal project, Shah said that proof of Thar Coal concept would be demonstrated in December 2018 when first electrons would flow from first 330 MW Thar coal based power plants to the national grid. “This prosperous journey could lead to production of 30 million tons per annum of coal that could fuel 5000 MW of cheap and reliable load power for next 50 years.”

He also announced to include second phase of People’s Poverty Reduction Program (PPRP) in ADP 2018-19with an estimated cost of Rs 4000 million and an allocation of Rs 1000 in current fiscal year. “It will cover 288 union councils of six districts including Ghotki, Sukur, Naushero Feroz, Benazirabad and rural union councils of Karachi and Hyderabad.

WOMEN, MINORITIES

Making to realise the dream of PPP leader Benazir Bhutto for empowerment of women, the chief minister said that they had allocated Rs 250 million for women complexes, training centres and clubs in various districts.

Quoting Quaid-e-Azam over rights of minorities, the chief minister said that they had allocated Rs 1500 million for ongoing schemes and increase in grant-in-aid to Rs 750 million to uplift socio and economic conditions and welfare of minorities in province.

The Sindh Assembly speaker later adjourned the session until Monday 2pm.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Assembly session witnessed protest from MQM-P lawmakers during the budget speech of the chief minister. The MQM-P members were holding banners inscribed with demands to provide waters to Karachi and action against street criminals in the city.