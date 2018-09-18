Share:

Art enthusiasts attend LUMS exhibition

LAHORE (PR): The Gurmani Centre for Languages and Literature at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) held an exhibition of the work of renowned photographer, Arif Mahmood, where he discussed his project ‘Napier Street’ and highlighted some of his photographic works over his 33 year career as an artist.

At the exhibition, which attracted over 200 art enthusiasts, Mahmood presented a mesmerising journey into his archive, diverse in terms of geographies and communities. Pictures, chronologically displayed, starting from the 1980s, showed the evolution of the photographer’s craft. The presentation depicted Mahmood as a self-taught art is whose work has inspiration and story behind it.

Speaking to the audience, Mahmood said, “It is like a bridge to the past that keeps me rational and charged to the concept of photography in an age where it is not cost effective or feasible to editorially film it. Also, it is a pleasure that has no substitute for me.” Mahmood’s work is displayed on the first floor of the Academic Block at LUMS till December 2018.

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor of LUMS Dr. Arshad Ahmad and Dr Kamran Asdar Ali, Dean, Mushtaq Ahmed Gurmani School of Humanities and Social Sciences (MGSHSS) congratulated the Gurmani Centre for Languages and Literature for taking such an initiative and organising a great event.

DTI commences training programmes

LAHORE (PR): Descon Technical Institute (DTI) has begun a set of training programs aimed at providing skill improvements to instructors of electrical trade and mechanical engineers. DTI will be providing design, delivery and evaluation services for the training activities.

The first program in collaboration with Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and sponsored by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and TVET Sector Support Programme (TVET-SSP), is a one weeklong course which is designed to upskill instructors of electrical trade. 140 instructors of electrical trade from TEVTA Institutes of Punjab, divided into multiple smaller batches, are participating in this activity. At present, the first batch of instructors has begun training with DTI.

The second program is for mechanical engineers and is being conducted in collaboration with Buhler. The attendees for this eight week intensive program are 6 employees from Buhler. The course is designed to provide them with essential skills in handling equipment, welding, fabrication and tasks entailing mechanical and electrical engineering. This course will allow the attendees to perform with increased competence in their highly competitive field.

Khaadi donates Rs30m for Dam Fund

LAHORE (PR): Khaadi, Pakistan’s premier fashion brand, has donated Rs 30 million for the Diamer Basha and Mohmand Dam Fund.

The announcement was made during a fund raising ceremony held in Karachi as part of Prime Minister, Imran Khan’s scheduled visit.

The donation amount was revealed following the August 14th pledge of Khaadi contributing its entire Independence Day proceeds to a national cause.

Shamoon Sultan, founder and CEO of Khaadi, said, “We donated 30 million rupees as a reflection of our commitment.”

ADATA’s HD710 Pro external hard drive

KARACHI (PR): ADATA recently launched the HD710 Pro external hard drive that has more capacity and is more shock resistant and durable while offering better portability and excellent performance. It is the best choice for active people who appreciate rugged devices that help them record and carry their adventures.

The HD710 Pro offers the advantages of an HDD in a robust, stylish enclosure at an attractive price point, and can easily accommodate larger files. Its highly durable protection and stable performance mean worry-free data mobility, which is especially important for people who love adventure and travelling. The HD710 Pro takes external hard drive durability to the next level since it is tested beyond IP68 dustproof and waterproof standards and complies with military-grade shock proofing standards with a triple-layered protective construction. The HD710 Pro is a drive with total dust-tight protection and tested to withstand 2 meters of water for 60 minutes.

The drive will stand up to the US Military MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard. That means it will easily take falls from a height of 1.5 meters. This ensures data is safe since it also has three primary layers coating it. From tough silicone on the outside to a shock-absorbing buffer, it has it all. The tough plastic shell that is closest to the drive itself will also hold it firmly in place.

The HD710 Pro features shock sensors that immediately stop all drive activity if a shock is detected. With 1TB, 2TB, 3TB, 4TB and 5TB, users get the flexibility of great external storage for their needs.