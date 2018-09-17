Share:

Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police (CTP) on Monday issued a diversion plan to regulate traffic during 7th Muharram procession in the city. The comprehensive traffic plan was devised by City Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf. According to traffic plan, the parking of vehicles, motorcycles and push carts along with route of procession of 7th Muharram has been banned, he said. Special squads comprising officers and traffic wardens have been assigned duties to ease traffic flow and to facilitate the mourners and the road users.

Talking to media, CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf said the traffic police would provide the procession with foolproof security by placing diversions and diverting traffic on alternative routes. The diversions would be placed at Haji Chowk, Kuri Road, Service Road, Chirah Road near Sadiqabad, Raja Ashraf Road, Afandi Colony, the road adjacent to ASF Headquarters, Rawal Road Turn, Murree Road, NAB police station, Chowk Islamic Honey Centre Murree Road, Amar Pura Chowk, Meter Pura Chowk, Chah Sultan, CTO informed.

He ordered all the traffic officers and wardens to do their duty with commitment and ensure a smooth flow of traffic on all roads. The CTO appealed to the road users to cooperate with the traffic wardens in this regard. Similarly, Islamabad traffic police controlled traffic successfully on occasion of procession of 6th Muharram that was taken out from residence of Raja Bashir at Sector I-9. The procession concluded at I-9/1. Extra police force was deployed by the SSP traffic to facilitate and protest the mourners.