ISLAMABAD - As many as 7,419 overseas Pakistanis registered themselves as voters for October 14 by-elections on the last day of registration for I-Voting on Monday.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), out of 631,909 eligible voters for i-voting, only 7,419 people registered to vote out of 11,000 accounts created on the website. The registration period lasted for 17 days.

The ECP had launched the Overseas Voting System on Sept 1 for by-elections in 37 constituencies for both National and provincial assemblies’ seats that are to be held on October 14. The ECP will email voter passes to all registered voters from Oct 10-14 through which they will be able to log in to the website.

On polling day, the registered voters shall log in to the website using their credentials and enter the ‘voter pass’ emailed to him by the ECP.

This will direct the voter to their registered National and provincial assembly constituencies to enable them to cast their vote.

A designated list of candidates of the selected constituency will be displayed by the system and the voter shall select the election symbol of their candidate to cast their vote. Upon successful submission of the vote, a “confirmation” message will be displayed on the screen.