ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Monday directed the Ministry of Interior to make a clear difference between protocol and security and provide complete security to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal ministers and other important dignitaries who are facing security threats.

Since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed the federal government as well as two provincial governments as a result of July 25 election, it is facing criticism on media because its top leadership has been using long convoys of vehicles during their movements contrary to its earlier stance that it would discourage unnecessary protocols.

“I would ask the media to stop playing to the galleries and make a clear distinction between the protocol and security,” Chairman Committee Senator Rehman Malik said. He said that he himself was aware of threat alert recently released by an intelligence agency that Prime Minister Imran Khan and some important politicians were facing security threats.

The government was bound to provide security to the prime minister, the federal ministers and other important dignitaries under its Blue Book, he said adding that security and protocol should not be mixed with each other. Blue Book is part of the law and the government should amend the law if it did not want to provide security under it, he said.

The chair directed the Ministry of Interior to make provision of necessary security arrangements to PM and other ministers and it would be held responsible for any security lapse. “We are fighting a war with Daesh, Al-Qaeda, and Taliban, how we can ignore the security measures,” he said. He said that there should not be any compromise on the security of those politicians who are facing threats.

The committee also directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to hold an investigation into the allegations regarding illegal operations of M/s Hadeed International Limited at Karachi Airport. A private complainant against the company informed the lawmakers that the company opened its branch office in Pakistan and was operating and managing a lounge at Karachi Airport illegally.

He said the company was based in Dubai and it had been given contract while violating rules. The chair remarked that any company having directors of foreign nationalities could not be allowed to operate in Pakistan under the law and questioned how it was allowed to operate in a sensitive area.

Director General Civil Aviation Authority told the committee that the Ministry of Interior had given a no objection certificate for the appointment of foreign directors in the company. He said that Board of Investment (BoI) allowed Hadeed International to operate his branch office in Pakistan y and it was registered with SECP under companied ordinance.

MQM Senator Ateeq Sheikh objected that all this was part of obliging a company from backdoor process. The committee ordered the FIA to investigate under what law Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) gave permission to the company to operate in Pakistan.

The committee also passed a resolution stating that “the committee has noticed with great concern that Pakistan is being made soft target of allegations of money laundering and being undermined by FATF (Financial Action Task Force) for not taking enough measures in this regard.”

“The Committee firmly resolves that the money through drugs is being laundered by Afghanistan which is a source of production and supply to the world where as Pakistan is fallen as a victim,” the resolution said.

It noted that the major area of Afghanistan was under the control of the US Forces. The committee stressed that the drug production and supply should be stopped by the American Forces with immediate effect and Pakistan should be discharged from baseless allegations. The resolution demanded that “the steps taken by Pakistan in curbing money laundering, Pakistan’s contribution in war against terrorism with thousands of sacrifices must be acknowledged and considered while any decision is taken against Pakistan.”

PML-N Senator Javed Abbasi pointed out the alleged rigging in 2018 General Election and remarked that the probe of the committee into the rigging should come to its logical end. “Form 45 of 90 per cent constituencies is not present on the website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” he said.

Senator Rehman Malik said that ECP had informed the committee that it had formed an internal committee to find out those returning officers or presiding officers who delayed the release of election results to it. “The committee fully endorses the formation of parliamentary commission to probe the allegations of rigging in election,” he said.

The committee deferred the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2017 moved by Senator Sirajul Haq after the law ministry representative opined that a previous law would have to be repealed.

The committee directed the Law Division to look into the bill and report back within 10 days.

The committee also formed a sub-committee under the supervision of PML-N Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad on a matter of registration of an FIR against Senator Shamim Afridi by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. Senator Afridi said that the police had registered a fake FIR against him and some of his other family members.