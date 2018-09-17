Share:

Islamabad-Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) on Monday urged the government for effective implementation of 18th amendment in the higher education sector including merit based appointments in the universities.

President FAPUASA Dr Mahboob Hussain has demanded effective implementation of 18th Constitutional Amendment in higher education sector through strengthening Provincial Higher Education Commissions at Punjab and Sindh and establishing provincial HECs in remaining two provinces i. e Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) on immediate basis.

He said that it is the constitutional responsibility of the provincial governments to cater to the growing needs of the provincially charted universities which constitute more than 80% of total 192 recognized Pakistani universities.

He stressed upon the new government to constitute new search committees comprising of eminent academics with sound experience in public sector universities in order to ensure merit based transparent appointments of vice chancellors.

He announced that FAPUASA would monitor all the key appointments of vice chancellors both at federal and provincial levels in order to ensure transparency.

He said that without consultations and involvement of all the concerned stakeholders especially elected representatives of universities faculty in key policy decisions, the desired results could not be achieved in higher education sector of Pakistan.

Separately, vice chancellors of Punjab public sector universities voiced their concern over the speculations regarding the abolishment of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), saying that these reports are causing deep resentment among the academia in the province.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Vice Chancellors Committee of Punjab Public Sector Universities said that the Commission needs to be further empowered and strengthened to improve the quality of education and research in the province.

The committee chairman, Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, said that the provincial universities cherished the existence of PHEC and the additional funding they were getting from the Commission for foreign post-doctoral fellowships, faculty development trainings, split PhD program, international travel grants, career counselling centers and indigenous post-doctoral programs.

Prof Shah said that the VCs Committee welcomed the statement of Punjab Higher Education Minister Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz that the government had no plans to abolish PHEC and hoped that this clarification by the honorable minister would bury this propaganda against the commission once and for all.