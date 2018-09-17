Share:

Islamabad-The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) is without a head after the abolition of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), while the sitting acting Director General (DG) went on ex-Pakistan leave, The Nation learned on Monday.

According to the sources the current acting DG FDE Hasanaat Ahmed Qureshi despite his repatriation order to his parent department has not relinquished the charge of his post and has availed three weeks ex-Pakistan leave.

The official said practically the FDE has become headless which has to deal 423 educational institutions of public sector in the city.

Sources said that the acting DG FDE is also holding the charge of chairman Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) which has been transferred to cabinet division now. A senior official at FDE said that once again FDE is going to face administrative problems as the deserving officials’ promotions are being neglected.

“Instead of promoting the administrative officials inside the department, the matters are being run on ad-hoc basis, or by the teachers appointed at FDE on deputation,” said the official.

The official said that while the acting DG FDE has gone on leave the administrative affairs are being run by director administration Dr. Tariq Masood who himself belongs from academic background.

The official said that the recruitment rules permits director colleges Tanweer Ahmed to be promoted on the DG FDE post as the officer belongs from administrative cadre, from where the post belongs.

The official also said that FDE educational institutions are already facing shortage of staff while number of teachers was posted in FDE on administrative posts in violation of rules.

Federal Government Teachers Association (FGTA) Malik Ameer Khan talking to The Nation welcomed the abolition of CADD ministry while urged the new government to take measures to fill the vacant posts of teachers in the educational institutions.

He said that the previous government initiated the Prime Minister Education Reforms Program (PMERP) for the federal capital schools but the impact of the 4billion program was not felt on grounds.

He hoped that the federal minister Shafqat Mehmood will address the infrastructural problems of the education in the city and take measures to provide relief to students, patients and teachers.